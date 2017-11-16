Canada-wide murder warrant issued in Calgary domestic incident

Canada-wide warrants for second-degree murder and aggravated assault have been issued for a Calgary man after a domestic incident in Forest Lawn. Police are also searching for the suspect’s mother and are concerned for her welfare.

A man was found dead inside a southeast home, a woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and two young children and their grandmother were exposed to pepper spray Wednesday afternoon.

Watch below from Nov. 15: The homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead inside a Forest Lawn home Wednesday afternoon. Christa Dao reports.

Police are warning the public that 29-year-old suspect Deibi Francisco Monterroso Salazar—who uses the alias David—is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

“The surviving female victim was estranged from [the] suspect,” Acting Insp. Martin Schiavetta said Wednesday. “The deceased male found inside the residence was a male friend of our surviving female victim that was transported to hospital.”

READ MORE: Domestic violence in Calgary highest since 2004

Police released a photo of the suspect’s mother, Mirsa Monterroso Salazar, on Thursday. Investigators explained they’re concerned for her well-being if he is with her as he “may not currently be of sound judgement.”

Mirsa is described as 5’6” tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police described Salazar as 5’8” tall, 141 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking for public help to find the pair.

Watch below from Nov. 15: Calgary police looking for suspect in Forest Lawn homicide

Police said they will release the identity of the victim after an autopsy is completed Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.