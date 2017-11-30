Police seek 2 more persons of interest in 2016 northeast Calgary homicide

Calgary police released Thursday the photos of two persons of interest in a 2016 homicide in the hopes the images will shed new light on the investigation.

The body of 20-year-old Harsimran Singh Birdi was found in an alley in the 9700 block of Harvest Hills Link N.E. at approximately 8:30 a.m. on April 7, 2016.

His death was later declared a homicide and police said at the time they believed the incident was targeted.

Investigators have now released photos of two men they believe were in the company of the victim in the hours leading up to his death.

Police said one of the men is between 5’4″ and 5’6”, with a medium build and a tattoo of a flag on his right forearm. They said his hair is styled in a “faux hawk.”

The second man is described as about 5’7” with a medium build and a slight beard.

Earlier this month, police released images of a third person of interest and two vehicles related to the homicide.

Police located the person of interest and a 2001 Nissan pathfinder believed to be one of the suspect vehicles as a result of tips from the public. It is now undergoing forensic testing.

A second vehicle, believed to be a brown 2002-2004 Chevrolet Venture, has not been found.

Anyone with information on the second vehicle or the whereabouts of the identities of the two men is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or contact Crime Stoppers.