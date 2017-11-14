Calgary police release surveillance photos of man connected to 2016 homicide

Photos of a man who police believe has information related to an April 2016 homicide in Harvest Hills were released by Calgary police Tuesday.

A member of the public found 20-year-old Harsimran Singh Birdi’s lifeless body in an alley in the 9700 block of Harvest Hills Link N.E. on April 7, 2016.

Police said at the time they believe the killing was targeted.

“Witnesses have told investigators about a disturbance in the alley where Birdi was found,” police said in a statement Tuesday. “They also described two vehicles fleeing the scene.”

The CCTV images show a man described as about five feet, eight inches tall and 135 pounds with dark brown hair. They believe he’s connected to a 1995-2004 grey Nissan Pathfinder that sustained “significant front-end damage.”

A second vehicle of interest is a brown 2002-2004 Chevrolet Venture, police said. Officers provided pictures of similar vehicles (click through the gallery below).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Global’s Sarah Offin