Calgary police release surveillance photos of man connected to 2016 homicide
Photos of a man who police believe has information related to an April 2016 homicide in Harvest Hills were released by Calgary police Tuesday.
A member of the public found 20-year-old Harsimran Singh Birdi’s lifeless body in an alley in the 9700 block of Harvest Hills Link N.E. on April 7, 2016.
READ MORE: ‘Absolutely freaked’: Harvest Hills neighbours react after body found in alley
Police said at the time they believe the killing was targeted.
“Witnesses have told investigators about a disturbance in the alley where Birdi was found,” police said in a statement Tuesday. “They also described two vehicles fleeing the scene.”
The CCTV images show a man described as about five feet, eight inches tall and 135 pounds with dark brown hair. They believe he’s connected to a 1995-2004 grey Nissan Pathfinder that sustained “significant front-end damage.”
A second vehicle of interest is a brown 2002-2004 Chevrolet Venture, police said. Officers provided pictures of similar vehicles (click through the gallery below).
Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
With files from Global’s Sarah Offin
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.