Crime
November 14, 2017 3:24 pm

Calgary police release surveillance photos of man connected to 2016 homicide

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

This photo of a man who police believe has information related to an April 2016 homicide in Harvest Hills were released by Calgary police Nov. 14, 2017.

Calgary Police Service
A A

Photos of a man who police believe has information related to an April 2016 homicide in Harvest Hills were released by Calgary police Tuesday.

A member of the public found 20-year-old Harsimran Singh Birdi’s lifeless body in an alley in the 9700 block of Harvest Hills Link N.E. on April 7, 2016.

READ MORE: ‘Absolutely freaked’: Harvest Hills neighbours react after body found in alley 

This photo of a man who police believe has information related to an April 2016 homicide in Harvest Hills were released by Calgary police Nov. 14, 2017.

Calgary Police Service

Police said at the time they believe the killing was targeted.

“Witnesses have told investigators about a disturbance in the alley where Birdi was found,” police said in a statement Tuesday. “They also described two vehicles fleeing the scene.”

This photo of a man who police believe has information related to an April 2016 homicide in Harvest Hills were released by Calgary police Nov. 14, 2017.

Calgary Police Service

The CCTV images show a man described as about five feet, eight inches tall and 135 pounds with dark brown hair. They believe he’s connected to a 1995-2004 grey Nissan Pathfinder that sustained “significant front-end damage.”

A second vehicle of interest is a brown 2002-2004 Chevrolet Venture, police said. Officers provided pictures of similar vehicles (click through the gallery below).

Harvest Hills person car 4

Police released photos of vehicles similar to those believed to be linked to a man wanted in connection to an April 2016 homicide in Harvest Hills that left Harisimran Birdi dead.

Calgary Police Service
Harvest hills person car

Police released photos of vehicles similar to those believed to be linked to a man wanted in connection to an April 2016 homicide in Harvest Hills.

Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

This photo of a man who police believe has information related to an April 2016 homicide in Harvest Hills were released by Calgary police Nov. 14, 2017.

Calgary Police Service

With files from Global’s Sarah Offin

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary Harvest Hills
Calgary Police Service
Harsimran Birdi
Harsimran Singh Birdi
Homicide

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News