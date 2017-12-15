Canada
Quebec announces $44 million to help modernize taxi industry, compensation to come later

By The Canadian Press

A Montreal taxi driver with his car painted with a new logo, at the Pierre Elliot Trudeau airport in Montreal, Wednesday November 1, 2017.

The Quebec government says it won’t be reimbursing taxi drivers immediately for the loss in value of their pricey permits, but will create a body to establish future compensation.

Transport Minister Andre Fortin told cabbies gathered for an announcement in Montreal Friday the goal is to have a dollar figure by the end of February, before the next provincial budget.

Some cab drivers have paid $200,000 for permits that are now worth as little as $75,000, in part due to increased competition, primarily from Uber.

The province did announce it is committing $44 million over five years to a program to help modernize the industry, beginning in 2018.

The program is funded by a portion of each fare gathered from the popular service.

Fortin says it will allow traditional taxis to incorporate new technology into their vehicles; provide access to electric vehicles and recharging infrastructure; and increase accessibility for consumers with disabilities.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

