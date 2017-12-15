Construction worker injured at build in Peterborough

One man was taken to hospital following an accident at a construction site in Peterborough’s west end on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a work site on Fisher Drive around 11:30. It was reported that a large steel beam being lifted by a crane suddenly fell onto a worker’s leg.

The beam was removed off the worker before paramedics arrived. The worker was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre but his condition is not yet known.

No other details have been made available.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

“A ministry inspector has been assigned and has been dispatched,” said spokesperson Janet Deline. “Our investigation is ongoing.”