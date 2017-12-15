Government-run marijuana store set to open in City of Kawartha Lakes next summer

Police in the City of Kawartha Lakes say there will be challenges with enforcement once a government-run marijuana store opens in Lindsay next summer.

The City of Kawartha Lakes has been added to the list of 40 pot shops to open their doors in the province next July. On July 1, anyone 19 years of age and older will be able to purchase marijuana.

Police chief John Hagarty says preparations are underway but police will face challenges.

Significant discussions @ #OACPBoD regarding the fiscal costs 4 #police services of cannabis legalization. As @CACP_ACCP has clearly stated, significant challenges 4 #police issues to be ready when law kicks in 2018. pic.twitter.com/DHsC767hNX — The OACP (@OACPOfficial) December 13, 2017

“I view it now simply as an intoxicant,” said Hagarty.

Driving while high is going to be a major concern, he said.

“I do hope that we have a roadside screening device,” said Hagarty.

Cost-sharing agreements between the province and each municipality have not yet been made. As for where the store in Lindsay will be located, the applicant must first meet the zoning requirements.

“All of the information will be on the LCBO website,” said Mayor Andy Letham. “Once they do pick a location, it will be made public and the public will have a chance to comment.”

The consultations are expected to take place within the next few months.