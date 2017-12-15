Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by SUV in Markham
A A
A pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a SUV in Markham.
York Regional Police said they responded to a call around 6:53 a.m. at the intersection of Warden Avenue and Alden Road.
Police said one person was located with critical injuries and was taken to hospital for emergency care.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is speaking to investigators, police said.
The area is expected to be closed for the next several hours for the investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.