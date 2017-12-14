Canada
No slowdown predicted for Kelowna’s housing market

RE/MAX released it’s 2018 Housing Market Outlook Report on Thursday, which summarizes 2017 national prices and sales activity and provides a 2018 forecast for 32 regions in Canada, including Kelowna.

In 2017, the average residential sale price in Kelowna was $530,788, an increase of nine per cent from the previous year.

The report predicts the average residential sale price to increase another five per cent in 2018.

Private high-rise and land development projects are expected to contribute to increased inventory levels in the next few years.

