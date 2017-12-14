50-year-old faces child pornography charge: Halifax police

A search by Halifax Regional Police at a business in Bedford, N.S., has resulted in a man facing a child pornography charge.

Geoffery Puxon Barnes, 50, has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

According to police, officers began an investigation on Dec. 7 after receiving information regarding child pornography.

On Dec. 8, investigators conducted a search at an office located in a business in the 1500-block of the Bedford Highway.

Police say they seized several electronic devices for analysis and arrested a man inside the business.

Officers also searched a residence in the 2500-block of Beech Street but no items were seized.

Barnes is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Jan. 23, 2018.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.