50-year-old faces child pornography charge: Halifax police
A search by Halifax Regional Police at a business in Bedford, N.S., has resulted in a man facing a child pornography charge.
Geoffery Puxon Barnes, 50, has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography.
READ MORE: Two people arrested after police conduct drug searches at 4 Halifax homes
According to police, officers began an investigation on Dec. 7 after receiving information regarding child pornography.
On Dec. 8, investigators conducted a search at an office located in a business in the 1500-block of the Bedford Highway.
Police say they seized several electronic devices for analysis and arrested a man inside the business.
WATCH: Halifax police expanding training in online crime fighting
Officers also searched a residence in the 2500-block of Beech Street but no items were seized.
Barnes is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Jan. 23, 2018.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.