World’s largest passenger plane draws giant Christmas tree over Germany

A pilot flying the world’s largest passenger plane was feeling the holiday spirit so much that they drew a giant Christmas tree in the sky.

Wednesday’s test flight of an Airbus A380, which can fit about 500 travellers, covered most of Germany with a Christmas tree — complete with ornaments. Flightradar24 monitored the plane’s route and posted updates on Twitter throughout the process.

The best tree topper is definitely an airplane. https://t.co/CEadIGqKtt pic.twitter.com/bhyxebQkWt — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 13, 2017

“The best tree topper is definitely an airplane,” one tweet read.

The flight test was carried out by Emirates Airlines and began in Hamburg, the organization explained.

Twitter users following along were confused and amazed by the display, many asking the organization whether the test was real.

“Yes, it’s real,” Flightradar24 confirmed, adding, “This is a test flight that would be conducted regardless of the particular flight path.”

It posted on final GIF of the flight’s path:

An early Christmas gif from the @Airbus A380. See how Airbus drew their tree at https://t.co/YQPtQ179tG pic.twitter.com/ah1eBzFGGY — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 13, 2017

In a statement to the Telegraph, a spokesperson for Airbus said flight tests are regular procedures conducted before aircraft are delivered to airlines. However, this one definitely wasn’t like the others.

The idea to make a Christmas tree in the sky came from test pilots and engineers as an “Airbus greeting to all aviation fans,” the spokesperson said.