Stephen Colbert says firing Omarosa is the only job Trump is ‘qualified for’

Stephen Colbert said he was “livid” on Wednesday’s The Late Show about the White House reportedly firing Omarosa Manigault Newman.

“[It’s] not because Omarosa should be anywhere near the White House — she should not,” Colbert said Wednesday night, “but because Donald Trump let General Kelly do the firing.”

“What the hell?! Firing Omarosa is literally the only job Donald Trump is qualified for,” Colbert said.

Newman had been director of communications for the White House’s Office of Public Liaison.

“Folks, this is huge. With Omarosa gone, who’s going to be in charge of…” Colbert said earlier in the show, shrugging.

“This is incredible,” The Late Show host continued. “The Secret Service physically dragging someone from the White House. Though, it’s good practice for when Robert Mueller finishes his investigation.”

Mueller is leading an investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Multiple news outlets reported Wednesday that Newman had to be escorted from the White House after a heated exchange with White House chief of staff John Kelly, who allegedly fired her.

According to a statement from the White House that was released on Wednesday, the former Apprentice star resigned “to pursue other opportunities.”

Newman denied she was fired from her job at the White House and she’s teasing that she has stories to tell about what she’s seen and heard there.

In an interview Thursday with ABC’s Good Morning America, Newman also said reports that she made a scene while being escorted from the White House grounds this week are ”100 per cent false,” and questioned why no photos or video of the alleged ruckus had surfaced.

She said she resigned after a conversation with White House chief of staff John Kelly about some of her concerns. Her White House pass has been cut off, according to the Secret Service, although she will remain on the staff through the administration’s one-year mark.

“John Kelly and I had a very straightforward discussion about concerns that I had, issues that I raised and, as a result, I resigned and it will be taking place Jan. 20, when I leave this very interesting administration,” Newman said.

She also denied reports that she tried to enter the White House residence to see President Trump, calling those reports “ridiculous” and “absurd.”

Trump tweeted his well-wishes to her after her departure was announced.

Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

Newman enjoyed a close relationship with the U.S. president despite the fact that he once uttered the famous “You’re fired!” line to her before dispatching her from the TV show. She held her April wedding at Trump’s hotel, blocks from the White House.

—With files from the Associated Press