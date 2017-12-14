Crime
December 14, 2017 6:56 am
Updated: December 14, 2017 6:57 am

London police appeal to public in search for missing 37-year-old man

By Reporter  980 CFPL

London police are asking anyone who may have seen 37-year-old Derrick MacIntyre to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

London police are asking for the public’s help as investigators search for a missing man.

Officers say 37-year-old Derrick MacIntyre of London was reported missing Tuesday evening and was last seen in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East.

He’s described as Caucasian, 5’10, 165 lbs. and has shaggy brown hair. Police say he was last seen wearing orange shoes, blue jeans, a grey hoodie and a thick winter jacket.

Police and family are concerned for MacIntyre’s welfare and anyone with information about where he may be is asked to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

