Sentimental hockey championship rings stolen in Kelowna auto break-in

An Okanagan hockey coach is hoping to get back two hockey championship rings that were stolen from his truck.

“It’s not common practice to leave the rings in the truck,” West Kelowna Warriors head coach Rylan Ferster said. “There was a friend of mine that kind of wanted to see them so I had them in there and I just forgot that they were in there.”

Ferster lives near Kelowna General Hospital. His truck was broken into sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Some of the items stolen include Ray-Ban sunglasses as well as a number of gift cards but it’s the two championship rings Ferster is most upset about.

“One is really old and really special from 1990 when I was a player in Vernon,” he said. “The most recent one just won as a coach with the West Kelowna Warriors in 2016, we won the RBC Cup so they are both really special.”

The rings are engraved with his name and the years the championships were won.

Ferster described to Global News how special the rings are to him.

“You have to earn them, you can’t buy them so I think that is probably the most special thing,” he said.. “It symbolizes how hard a team has worked and the sacrifice that they have gone through and that is the prize, so to speak.”

Ferster is considering offering a reward as incentive to get the rings back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.