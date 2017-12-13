Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with royal family

Prince Harry’s fiancee is set to join Britain’s royal family for Christmas.
Kensington Palace says Meghan Markle will join Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals at Sandringham, a sprawling estate in Norfolk, 110 miles (175 kilometres) north of London.
The royals usually exchange gifts on Christmas Eve and attend a church service at St. Mary Magadalene Church on Christmas Day before enjoying a gala lunch and, sometimes, a walk in the woods.
The palace says, “you can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day.”
Prince Harry and Markle announced their engagement Nov. 27. They plan to get married in May 2018 and will reside at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, where their neighbours will be Prince William and Kate Middleton.
On Tuesday, Prince Harry and Prince William attended the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere in London together.
