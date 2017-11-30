World
November 30, 2017

Prince William reveals George’s handwritten Christmas wish list

Prince George has high hopes from Father Christmas this year as his father, Prince William, has shared the young royal’s Christmas wish list.

In a handwritten letter to Father Christmas, the four-year-old circled “nice” between the options of admitting whether he was naughty or nice over the past year.

He requested that Santa bring him a police car for his good behaviour, although he’s not old enough to drive.

But in a show of royal modesty, George only filled in one line on the form letter, which allows for five gift requests.

“He hasn’t written down many requests. So I think one request is probably OK,” Prince William said as he handed the list over to Santa.

Prince William was in Helsinki on the second day of his tour of Finland when he met Father Christmas at the Christmas market in Esplanade Park.

