Wildfire researcher warns California disaster could happen in Alberta amid new fire ban

Alberta’s Wheatland County has issued a fire ban effective as of noon Wednesday until further notice, citing an “extreme fire risk.”

“Permit burning in the county area is banned due to extreme dry, windy conditions,” reads the ban. All outstanding burning permits are suspended until further notice, according to Judy Unsworth, fire and emergency management coordinator for Wheatland County.

She told Global News the ban will stay in effect until the area receives some moisture i.e. snow or rain. She said the ban could extend for weeks if necessary.

The ban comes as the fifth-largest wildfire in California history burns northwest of Los Angeles, keeping thousands out of their homes. It’s a frightening situation that could happen in southern Alberta, according to one wildfire researcher.

Edward Struzik, with the Queen’s University Institute for Energy and Environmental Policy, says at this point in the southern Alberta season — with virtually no snow and above-average temperatures — the warm, dry conditions could combine with powerful Chinook winds to create a disaster.

“Imagine that you have a grass fire in the fall that follows a relatively cold period of time and suddenly a Chinook comes in over the Pacific that will carry that fire a long way,” he said. “It’s akin to what we have in the Santa Ana winds that are driving the California fires right now.”

High winds whipped flames in Wheatland County in the early fall and firefighters could barely control the blaze. Wildfires raced across the dry, grassy Prairie lands.

The burned-out area around Gleichen resident Michele Brownlee’s house is still visible months later. Repairs to her property and equipment are slowly happening; she’s been staying in a Strathmore hotel for 56 days.

She wants the repairs to be completed quickly, but going back home also carries some concerns: the same wildfire conditions that existed in October are present again.

