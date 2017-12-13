39% of Trump voters think his sexual misconduct allegations are credible: poll

Nearly 40 per cent of Americans who voted for U.S. President Donald Trump say that sexual misconduct allegations against him are credible, according to a new poll.

Conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, Wednesday’s poll also revealed that half of registered U.S. voters think the allegations have weight. About 29 per cent say they are not credible, while the remainder are unsure.

It also revealed that Democrats are more likely to believe the accusations against Trump — 62 per cent believe they are credible, while 25 per cent do not. Thirty-eight per cent of Republicans find the charges credible, but about the same amount dispute them, and rest are unsure.

Similar to other Republicans, 39 per cent of those who voted for Trump said the allegations had some merit, while 37 per cent said they were not credible.

The poll was released just days after three of Trump’s accusers held a press conference, detailing their alleged encounters with the businessman, and calling on Congress to investigate. In light of the allegations, six Democratic senators called on the president to step down.

Among them was New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand:



President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won't hold himself accountable. Therefore, Congress should investigate the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 11, 2017

The calls for resignation added to the already growing criticism of Trump’s behaviour toward women.

Last week, Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted that Trump’s comments on the infamous “Access Hollywood” recording prove he’s unfit for the presidency.

“We have a president who acknowledged on tape that he assaulted women. I would hope that he pays attention to what’s going on and think about resigning,” Sanders wrote.

The White House and the president himself, however, have denied all allegations. Trump claimed that he “never met” the accusers, but a short while later, a photo emerged of him with one of the women.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll was completed by 1,955 registered U.S. voters between Dec. 8-11. It is considered accurate ± 2 percentage points.

— With a file from The Associated Press