Trump claims he ‘never met’ sexual assault accusers, but photo with Canadian writer suggests otherwise

PEOPLE magazine has published a photo of its former correspondent, Natasha Stoynoff, with U.S. President Donald Trump, hours after Trump suggested that he has never met the women who have accused him of sexual assault.

READ MORE: Donald Trump says sexual misconduct accusations ‘fabricated stories of women who I don’t know’

Confronted by a growing list of sexual assault allegations, Trump continued to dig his heels in on Wednesday, tweeting that the accusations came from “women who I don’t know and/or have never met.”



Story continues below Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

But later in the day, PEOPLE published a photo of Trump, Stoynoff, Melania Trump and magazine crew at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence taken in December 2005, on the very day that Stoynoff says Trump sexually assaulted her.

.@realDonaldTrump claims he 'never met' accusers like PEOPLE's Natasha Stoynoff, but we have the photo https://t.co/3oIcMyRFWW pic.twitter.com/GwnmjFKzUm — People (@people) December 12, 2017

In a vivid account of the story published in PEOPLE in October 2016, Stoynoff said Trump pushed her against a wall and forcibly kissed her when was at Mar-a-Lago to write a feature about his first wedding anniversary with Melania.

Trump categorically denied all the sexual assault allegations against him during the campaign but took time to single out Stoynoff during one campaign rally in Florida.

“You take a look. Look at her. Look at her words,” Trump said. “You tell me what you think – I don’t think so.”

WATCH: Donald Trump on People Magazine writer who accused him of sexual assault: ‘Look at her’

Trump’s press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders promised this week that the White House would provide a list of eyewitnesses and evidence to exonerate Trump.

Nearly 24 hours later, it sent over a rebuttal of just two of the accounts, one that Trump groped a woman on a plane in the 1970s, the other that he behaved inappropriately in a beauty pageant dressing room.

But both simply cited news reports quoting eyewitnesses who vouched for Trump’s behaviour.

— With files from the Associated Press

Follow @Kalvapalle