Suspected letter bomber Guido Amsel on the stand in Winnipeg court
Guido Amsel has taken the stand in his own trial.
The accused letter bomber is charged with five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges after letter bombs were sent to his ex-wife and two law firms in 2015.
The trial began Oct. 24.
Amsel, who was wearing a blue pinstriped blazer, appeared very calm and thorough as he discussed coming to Canada, building his home and business, and Iris’ reaction to their divorce.
“Iris was not happy about it. She told me many times your new wife — all she wants is money,” Amsel said. “She wanted me to get back together with her [Iris].”
Amsel has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation and trial.
The Crown rested Tuesday. It is not yet known if the Defence will call further witnesses.
