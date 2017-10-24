Trial for accused letter bomber set to start Tuesday

A trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday for a Winnipeg man accused of sending letter bombs, including one that cost a lawyer her hand when the device went off.

Guido Amsel is facing five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges related to letter bombs sent through the mail to his ex-wife and two law firms in 2015.

Amsel has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He will be tried by a judge alone.