Trial for accused letter bomber set to start Tuesday
A trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday for a Winnipeg man accused of sending letter bombs, including one that cost a lawyer her hand when the device went off.
Guido Amsel is facing five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges related to letter bombs sent through the mail to his ex-wife and two law firms in 2015.
Amsel has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
He will be tried by a judge alone.
