Crime
October 24, 2017 7:15 am

Trial for accused letter bomber set to start Tuesday

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press

Gudio Amsel.

Winnipeg Police Service / File
A A

A trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday for a Winnipeg man accused of sending letter bombs, including one that cost a lawyer her hand when the device went off.

Guido Amsel is facing five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges related to letter bombs sent through the mail to his ex-wife and two law firms in 2015.

READ MORE: Accused letter bomber, Guido Amsel, pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges

Amsel has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He will be tried by a judge alone.

 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Explosives
Police
Trial
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News