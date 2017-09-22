Manitoba judge rejects accused letter bombers attempt to toss DNA evidence

A judge has denied a motion from Guido Amsel‘s lawyers to have DNA evidence gathered in the investigation against him thrown out.

His lawyer’s, Saheel Zaman and Jeremy Kostiuk, had argued in court this week police failed to mention the tests, pointing to explosive residue on Amsel’s hand, were preliminary.

READ MORE: Evidence debated in case of accused Winnipeg letter bomber, Guido Amsel

Zaman was allowed to cross-examine those officers on how they took those tests and gathered further evidence from his client.

On Friday the judge dismissed the motion.

“This is a small segment of the case,” Zaman said. “There are multiple aspects to this particular trial and we intend to explore that and defend him as vigorously as we can with respect to these allegations which he absolutely denies.”

Amsel is charged with five counts of attempted murder after bombs were sent in the mail to his ex-wife and two law firms in the summer of 2015.

Last week, he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“This is a long trial,” Zaman said. “This is a complex case. There is significant disclosure.”

His trial starts on October 24.