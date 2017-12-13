Dog lost in East Vancouver house fire

A fire that began late Tuesday night has heavily damaged a home in East Vancouver.

Neighbours say they could hear and feel explosions, with some seeing flames at around 11:30 PM.

The homes at East 12th Avenue and St. Catherines Street are close together, but after an hour-long battle, the fire was contained to the one residence, a two-and-a-half storey house.

The lone occupant, a woman, escaped but sadly her dog did not, despite the best efforts of firefighters using CPR.

The back of the house is charred.

Firefighters think the blaze started inside, but they don’t know how.