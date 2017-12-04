East Vancouver
December 4, 2017 11:14 am

Firefighters called to East Vancouver house fire

By Online News Producer  Global News

Flames were shooting out of the roof when firefighters arrived.

Global News
Crews are still keeping an eye on hot spots after an overnight house fire in East Vancouver.

Firefighters were called around 3 a.m. to the home on Kingsway and Welwyn Street after someone spotted flames coming from the roof.

It is believed the house is abandoned but there is no word on whether anyone was inside at the time.

More details are expected to be released today.

 

Global News