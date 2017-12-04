Firefighters called to East Vancouver house fire
Crews are still keeping an eye on hot spots after an overnight house fire in East Vancouver.
Firefighters were called around 3 a.m. to the home on Kingsway and Welwyn Street after someone spotted flames coming from the roof.
It is believed the house is abandoned but there is no word on whether anyone was inside at the time.
More details are expected to be released today.
