Vancouver Fire and Rescue tackle overnight blaze in Southlands area

Three homes have been damaged after a series of early morning fires in the 6100-block of Glendalough Place near the Point Grey Golf Course in Vancouver’s Southlands neighbourhood.

Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Wilson says they were called shortly after midnight Friday about power lines being down, along with smoke in the neighbourhood.

“Upon arrival, there were some small trees on fire and power lines burning. The resulting power lines tripped transformers. We had multiple transformers blown, and eventually, that did start three separate fires in homes to the power inlets to the buildings,” he said.

The fires were quickly knocked down, but one home suffered significant damage. Assessments are still being carried out on the other homes so those residents are not allowed back at this time.

“We evacuated multiple residents and then had to open up walls in one of the structures, as the power had come in through the underground and was in the walls of the structure,” added Wilson.

Wilson says this type of occurrence is not very common.

He notes wind may have played a part in bringing at least one tree down.

~With files from Ria Renouf