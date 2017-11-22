Vancouver firefighters respond to Hazmat call in the West End

Vancouver firefighters were called to a parkade in the West End area after initial reports said 25 people were not feeling well shortly after 4 p.m.

Capt. Jonathan Gormick said it happened near Comox and Denman where several people were suffering from breathing problems.

Hazardous Materials Team on scene 1700 Blk Comox, preparing to make entry to affected area. #vanhazmat pic.twitter.com/ZHmpl5wKrs — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) November 22, 2017

“The initial reports were that there were 25 people affected or showing symptoms,” he said.

“When the first-in fire company arrived, they found that most had left the area. So I think there were four were remaining on scene. And BC Ambulance is waiting until we’ve determined what the problem is before they move in or before they transport any patients.”

Hazardous Materials incident 1700blk Comox has terminated, and traffic back to normal. Thank you for your patience! #vanhazmat — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) November 22, 2017

Gormick there is no risk to the public and that only the parkade was evacuated.

All the patients were cared for and released by paramedics at the scene.