Canada
November 22, 2017 2:31 am
Updated: November 22, 2017 2:39 am

Vancouver firefighters respond to Hazmat call in the West End

By Reporter  CKNW

The Vancouver fire department tweeted this photo when it responded to a Hazmat call in the west end.

Twitter
Vancouver firefighters were called to a parkade in the West End area after initial reports said 25 people were not feeling well shortly after 4 p.m.

Capt. Jonathan Gormick said it happened near Comox and Denman where several people were suffering from breathing problems.

“The initial reports were that there were 25 people affected or showing symptoms,” he said.

“When the first-in fire company arrived, they found that most had left the area. So I think there were four were remaining on scene. And BC Ambulance is waiting until we’ve determined what the problem is before they move in or before they transport any patients.”

Gormick there is no risk to the public and that only the parkade was evacuated.

All the patients were cared for and released by paramedics at the scene.

