Hazmat scare at west Edmonton Canada Post depot
A A
Emergency crews were called to the west Edmonton Canada Post building early Friday morning.
A suspicious package was found by staff inside the processing facility at 121 Avenue and 149 Street.
EMS and fire were called to the scene, and a hazmat crew went in to inspect the package.
They eventually determined there was no risk to the safety of the staff.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.