October 20, 2017 7:59 am

Hazmat scare at west Edmonton Canada Post depot

By Online Journalist  Global News

Emergency crews at the west Edmonton Canada Post building (121 Avenue and 149 Street) early Friday morning. October 20, 2017.

Dave Carrels, Global News
Emergency crews were called to the west Edmonton Canada Post building early Friday morning.

A suspicious package was found by staff inside the processing facility at 121 Avenue and 149 Street.

EMS and fire were called to the scene, and a hazmat crew went in to inspect the package.

They eventually determined there was no risk to the safety of the staff.

