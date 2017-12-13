Crime
December 13, 2017 8:59 am

Police searching for federal inmate known to frequent Peterborough, Minden Hills

Greg Davis
Federal inmate Heather Bell is known to frequent Peterborough, Bancroft, Minden and Oshawa.

OPP photo
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent Peterborough, Minden, Bancroft and Oshawa.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says Heather Bell, 49, is wanted as a result of her breach of parole.

She is described as Caucasian, standing 5-foot-111,  (182cm), 251 pounds (114 kilograms) with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a tattoo on her neck with the word ROD.

She also has a rose tattooed on her right shin, and a butterfly on her left shin.

Police say she is serving a two-year, seven month sentence for  possession of a narcotic for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a probation order.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

