Perth OPP release updated suspect description in attempted abduction investigation

Perth County OPP have released additional information about the suspect in a reported attempted abduction in St. Marys.

Officers say it was between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 when a nine-year-old boy walking along Station Street near Church Street was approached by a man driving a dark-coloured SUV.

Investigators reported the man offered the little boy a ride then got out of his SUV and placed his hands on the child’s shoulders. The two didn’t interact any further. The child is said to have fled and the vehicle left the area.

Perth OPP say they’re still investigating the intent of the interaction.

Officers have described the suspect as a white man, between 40 and 50 years old with short, dark hair and a deep voice. They say he was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 393-6123. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.