OPP investigate attempted abduction north of London

Perth County OPP are investigating an attempted abduction in St. Mary’s, Ont.

Officers say just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a nine-year-old boy was walking in the area of Station and Church streets when he was approached by an vehicle.

They say the adult male driver offered the boy a ride, then got out of the vehicle and tried to grab him, but the boy was able to get away. The vehicle left and the child got home safely.

The driver is described as a man with a deep voice and average build. The vehicle is described as a SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or CrimeStoppers.