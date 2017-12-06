OPP searching for wanted man known to frequent London area

Provincial police say they’re on the lookout for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his parole conditions.

The OPP says 55-year-old Royce Aldworth is serving a two-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and obstructing a peace officer.

They say he’s known to frequent the London area.

RELATED: ROPE squad make second arrest in 2015 murder of Mark McCullagh

Aldworth is described as black, 6’1″, 200 pounds and is said to have short grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who’s been in contact with Aldworth or has information about where he may be is asked to contact the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Calls can also be made to 911.