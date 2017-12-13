Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5am:

A weak upper disturbance that moved through last night was the culprit for clouds and the slight possibility of flurries in the wee hours of this morning, but some areas will see sunny breaks by midday and afternoon.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, but then a change in the weather pattern on Friday will bring a bigger chance of snow.

Today’s daytime high range: -2 to 2C

~ Duane/Wesla