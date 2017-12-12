Prestigious recognition for Vernon athlete

It is recognition bestowed on the best of the best and now a Vernon athlete will be among those honoured.

Paralympic champion Josh Dueck will be inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame in spring 2018.

Dueck won three medals in sit-ski competitions in two Paralympic Winter Games.

He’s also won medals at Winter “X” Games.

Dueck was paralyzed from the waist down after breaking his back in a ski jumping crash in 2004.

He announced his retirement in Nov. 2014.

Dueck will be inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame in the para-alpine skiing category in a ceremony in May.