Prestigious recognition for Vernon athlete
It is recognition bestowed on the best of the best and now a Vernon athlete will be among those honoured.
Paralympic champion Josh Dueck will be inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame in spring 2018.
Dueck won three medals in sit-ski competitions in two Paralympic Winter Games.
He’s also won medals at Winter “X” Games.
Dueck was paralyzed from the waist down after breaking his back in a ski jumping crash in 2004.
He announced his retirement in Nov. 2014.
Dueck will be inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame in the para-alpine skiing category in a ceremony in May.
