Calgary police lay charges after senior ‘struck from behind’ in parking lot
A month after a senior was attacked in a southeast Calgary parking lot, police have laid charges in connection with the crime.
Calgary police said the 67-year-old man was in the parking lot of a shopping centre in the 3300 block of 17 Avenue S.E. at around 2:30 p.m., when he was struck from behind.
The victim, who suffered a concussion, was treated by EMS at the scene.
Police said the suspect made off with the victim’s wallet, which contained $200 in cash and bank cards.
“The victim’s bank card was used at a gas station in southwest Calgary shortly afterward on the same day,” a Tuesday statement from police read.
Shawn Alvin Phillip McMillan, 37, is charged with one count of robbery, three counts of fraud and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
The Calgary police are thanking the public for their help in the investigation.
