Convicted Calgary killer breached conditions of statutory release 19 days after freedom granted: parole board

The man who killed a Calgary drug dealer nearly four years ago is back behind bars.

It took just 19 days for Kevin Douglas Dalton to breach his release conditions and be re-arrested, according to the Parole Board of Canada.

In August, the board voiced concern over the statutory release of Dalton, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the February 2014 death of Suryan Giama.

Giama, 25, was found dead at a campground on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation months after he was first reported missing.

The trial heard Giama had been selling drugs to Dalton and showed up at his house wanting to collect on a debt. Dalton panicked when he saw Giama put on latex gloves, which led to the deadly confrontation.

According to new documents obtained by Global News, the board revoked Dalton’s statutory release after he showed up late and “appeared to be in a condition other than normal” at his halfway house less than three weeks after he was first released.

“At your post-suspension interview, you said you encountered a female acquaintance and you followed her home to pursue a ‘romantic liaison,'” the board said. “You deny breaching any other condition and you suggested that staff may have misinterpreted your state of exhaustion for substance abuse.”

In its decision to revoke his release, the board said Dalton’s attitude has been a dominant factor in his offence cycle.

“It is clear to the board that you continue to lack motivation to successfully transition to the community and to complete your term of incarceration in a pro-social manner,” the board stated.

“When your release behaviour is examined, it is clear to the board that your interest and motivation at a successful return to the community lacked any effort and that your overall behaviour elevated your risk to the community,” the board concluded.

Dalton is not eligible to be released again until July 31, 2018. His sentence is expected to end in January 2019.