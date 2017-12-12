Block of mailboxes in south Edmonton busted open

Talk about a Scrooge! It appears someone broke into several mailboxes in the south Edmonton community of Summerside.

A resident shared a photo on the Summerside Community League of Edmonton Facebook page on Monday.

“I know the postal service usually doesn’t open boxes like this with crow bars,” Graeme MacDonald wrote. “Hope no one was expecting mail at this box… Do a quick walk by your own to be sure, people.”

The mailboxes are located on 80 Street SW between 13 and 14 Avenue SW.

The mailboxes were still open early Tuesday afternoon and their locks were scattered on the ground.

In an email to Global News, Canada Post said it takes mail security very seriously and does everything it can to keep it safe.

“Our efforts involve everything from equipment, to monitoring, to working closely with police. We encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activities to immediately report them to the authorities and Canada Post’s contact Customer Service at 1-800-267-1177,” spokesperson Phil Legault said.

He said customers could also consider using Flex Delivery so that their packages are sent to a post office rather than a mailbox.

Legault also suggests reading the retailer’s shipping policy before buying items.

“Many let you choose if you want your item ‘safe dropped’ on your porch or if you want it delivered straight to a post office for pick up. You may also want to choose to sign for your parcel upon delivery.”

He said Canada Post customers can also choose to track their packages through the app.