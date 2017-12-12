Peterborough hit with early blast of winter with first major snowfall

On Tuesday, Peterborough was hit with its first significant snowfall, a week and a half before the official start of winter.

According to Environment Canada, between five to ten centimetres of snow fell on Tuesday.

Peterborough city road crews were ready for the winter blast.

“We got 16 trucks on the road right now, nine sidewalk plows, loaders and graders,” said John Czerniawski, roads and operations supervisor with the City of Peterborough. “So it’s a full complement out there today.”

An Alberta clipper moved into the area overnight, the low pressure system hit throughout Southern Ontario.

The city reminds people to take extra precaution on the roads.

“Drive to the conditions, be aware of the trucks, they can’t see you as well as you think so be cautious when you’re working around them,” said Czerniawski. “Be aware when they’re ready to back up, and just give the space they need to be able to do the job properly.”