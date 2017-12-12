No jackpot for alleged Vernon lottery ticket thief

A Vernon man who allegedly stole hundreds of lottery tickets has been arrested.

On Dec. 7, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a theft at the Co-op gas station on 27th Street.

Police said a lone male entered the store and allegedly stole about $500 in lottery tickets.

Witnesses told police the suspect then got into a blue coloured Ford Focus.

The investigating officer viewed video surveillance at the Co-op gas station and was able to identify the suspect male from previous lottery thefts that have occurred throughout the Vernon area.

Police said the same suspect male was previously arrested and charged on six counts of theft for allegedly stealing lottery tickets in July, 2017.

On Dec. 8, police located the blue Ford Focus and initiated a traffic stop.

The male driver was identified as the lottery theft suspect and subsequently arrested.

Dean Amendt, 37, was charged with one count of Theft Under $5,000 and failing to comply with a Recognizance.

Amendt’s next court appearance date is Dec. 14.