Business fights crime in West Kelowna

It is a response to ongoing crime being committed against businesses in West Kelowna.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade (GWBT) is holding a round-table discussion to try and come up with strategies to curb crime within the business community.

The event is being organized by the Greater Westside Board of Trade.

“The goal is for business and law enforcement and the community to come together and have a discussion about what is going on the Westside, crime-wise,” GWBT executive director Karen Beaubier said.

The round-table discussion follows a crime spree in which a West Kelowna restaurant was broken into four times in two months.

Many business owners have reported a break and enter at some point or another, but the restaurant break-ins have highlighted the need for something to be done.

The round-table discussion will involve business owners, RCMP, the City of West Kelowna and the Greater Westside Board of Trade.

Organizers said they hope to provide businesses with strategies they can implement immediately to reduce crime activity.

All West Kelowna business owners are invited to attend the free event.

It will take place at the Holiday Inn on Dobbin Road starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.