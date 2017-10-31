Okanagan restaurant robbed fourth time in two months

A West Kelowna restaurant owner is at a loss for words after her business was broken into for the fourth time in the past two months.

“It’s got me this time, for sure,” Patricia Guest said.

Guest owns L’Oven Farm Fresh Foods on Main Street in West Kelowna.

Her cooler, which is located in the back of the building, has been broken into four times with the latest break-in happening early Tuesday morning.

The suspect or suspects stealing expensive items including meat and cheese.

Guest estimated about $2,000 worth of food was stolen in each robbery.

Surveillance video captured images of what appears to be the same man in all four robberies.

The video has been turned over to the RCMP.

The restaurant wasn’t the only business broken into Tuesday morning. A neighbouring used car and trailer dealership was also targeted.

“They stole a couple of sets of rims, used rims and tires,” KV Cars owner Les Knaitner said.

A travel trailer was broken into and it appears the suspect tried unsuccessfully to steal a television that was inside.

Knaitner also told Global News that his upholstery machine was removed from the premises but found nearby along with a bolt cutter.

Knaitner has owned KV Cars for about two years and said he’s had items stolen many times since opening up shop.

“Probably over 10 times or 15,” Knaitner said “Little tools, battery chargers, pressure washers, compressors, whatever is an easy item to sell, they will take it.”

Police are investigating the string of robberies but so far, no arrests have been made.