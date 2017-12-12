New Brunswick to get hit by heavy snow followed by rain

The provincial government is recommending New Brunswickers to have their snow gear ready after Environment Canada issued a heavy snowfall advisory on Tuesday.

Snow is expected to arrive in western New Brunswick before heading eastward this afternoon.

Parts of the province can expect 15 to 25 centimetres of snow throughout the evening with the weather expected to change to showers by Wednesday morning.

Strong winds will likely lead to blowing snow and a reduction in visibility for some areas.

The province says people should restrict unnecessary travel and secure outdoor belongings ahead of the storm.

If you are stuck, the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says families should be prepared to take care of themselves for a minimum of 72 hours.

The organization has prepared a guide on how to create a basic emergency kit, which is available online.