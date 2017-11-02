NB Power and province says they’re better equipped to handle winter storms, ask residents to do the same

New Brunswick emergency preparedness officials and NB Power say they’re better equipped to handle severe winter storms this year.

Justice and Public Safety Minister Denis Landry says some recommendations from the Ice Storm Review, which was prompted by an ice storm that hit central and eastern parts of the province in January, have already been implemented.

He also says the province is better prepared to handle a similar storm going forward.

“We’re better ready,” Landry said.

“We’re not maybe fully ready…last year we were ready, but I think this year, if something similar happens, we’re going to be better ready.”

Landry says some of the review’s recommendations are in place, including improved communication between Emergency Measures Organization (EMO), NB Power, and all levels of government. He also says a final report is expected in the future.

A deputy minister’s committee will put forward the final recommendations that the province will work with.

NB Power takes steps to improve infrastructure

NB Power president and CEO, Gaëtan Thomas, says infrastructure has been repaired and strengthened for this winter.

“There were a lot of weaker points on the grid that were identified as a result of that ice storm noted and we’ve actually already fixed 11 weak areas so that we would not have the domino effect” Thomas said.

“So if we’re hit by a similar thing, the impact would be less this year.”

Thomas says NB power will fix the infrastructure between the Lameque and the Shippigan bridge by putting 17 steel structures in by the end of December.

“Other things that we can do better in the future is to actually assess quicker,” Thomas said.

“We’ve learned from the experience and now we have data that will tell us how long it takes and also when you have an ice storm of that severity to properly estimate the damage.”

Thomas says if a similar storm were to hit this year, NB Power, along with EMO and the province are better prepared and equipped to handle it.

Province asking New Brunswickers to be “72 Hours Ready”

Landry says it’s time for people across the province to ensure they are ’72 Hours Ready’ to survive severe weather events.

“It’s something that maybe looks simple, but it will be really helpful,” Landry told reporters Thursday.

New Brunswick EMO director Greg MacCallum saysNew Brunswickers should prioritize keeping themselves and their families safe this winter by being prepared with supplies.

“The seasons have changed, the weather has changed, it’s time to turn your mind towards thinking about, ‘What are the implications to my family if we have bad weather days?’ and that’s really the theme of what we’re asking people to do,” MacCallum said.

He says being prepared for three days is important because that’s the period of time provincial and local resources need in order to bring help to residents.

“People do need to be self-sufficient at least to an extent,” MacCallum said.

MacCallum says it’s important for people to have items in their homes such as food, water, prescription drugs, batteries, cash and other items to survive a power outage.

Landry adds it’s also important for families to have a plan to communicate with each other.

“Last year with the experience on the Acadian Peninsula, and the south east part of the province, people were unable to communicate,” Landry said. “Cells were not working, the landlines were not working, we had difficulties with 911, there was no internet, no Facebook, no Twitter. This is the era of communication and we have all of the tools, but when there’s no power, when there’s a power outage that lasts long, there’s no way that we can make up for that.”

The province has declared November 6-10 to be Storm Preparedness Week.