Car fire closes Anthony Henday Drive near Sherwood Park
A section of the east leg of Anthony Henday Drive was closed Tuesday morning after a vehicle caught on fire.
Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes, just south of Highway 16, where a vehicle was engulfed in flames.
Traffic was being re-routed to the Highway 16 exit, as seen in the photo above.
Details on the condition of the driver and/or other people in the vehicle were not known.
—More to come…
