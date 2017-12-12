Traffic
December 12, 2017 12:09 pm

Car fire closes Anthony Henday Drive near Sherwood Park

By Online Journalist  Global News

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the east leg of Anthony Henday Drive, just south of Highway 16, where a vehicle caught fire Tuesday. December 12, 2017.

Global 1 news helicopter
A section of the east leg of Anthony Henday Drive was closed Tuesday morning after a vehicle caught on fire.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes, just south of Highway 16, where a vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the east leg of Anthony Henday Drive, just south of Highway 16, where a vehicle caught fire Tuesday. December 12, 2017.

Global 1 news helicopter

Traffic was being re-routed to the Highway 16 exit, as seen in the photo above.

Details on the condition of the driver and/or other people in the vehicle were not known.

—More to come…

