Garneau, senators at odds over air passenger rights bill delay

Marc Garneau is getting a strong rebuke from members of the Senate transport committee over who is to blame for the delays in approving a bill to create an air passenger bill of rights.

READ MORE: Passengers stuck on ‘nightmare’ Air Transat plane for hours without air conditioning, food

The Liberals have been pushing senators to approve the bill by the end of the month so an air passenger bill of rights could be created early next year.

Conservative Sen. David Tkachuk says the Liberals are wrongfully targeting the upper chamber for holding up the legislation and should instead be placing the blame at their own feet.

Garneau says he feels there is an urgency to pass the legislation.

The legislation would set rules and fines for airlines in situations where a passenger has been bumped from an overbooked flight, suffered lost or damaged luggage or endured an overly long wait on the tarmac – but only when the carrier is responsible.

READ MORE: Forcing passengers from overbooked flights not tolerated in Canada: Transport minister

Garneau says the bill would also increase rail safety by requiring voice and video recorders in locomotives.