Police search for wanted man who frequents Hamilton, Toronto

OPP are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a wanted 24-year-old man who’s in breach of his parole.

Jerrell Downey stands 5-foot 6-inches and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Downey is known to frequent Hamilton and Toronto. He’s serving a two-year sentence for assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with probation.

Anyone having contact with him or has information in regards to his whereabouts is asked to contact the provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.