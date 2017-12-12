Saskatoon police launch arson investigation into Matriarch Nightclub fire

Saskatoon police have launched an arson investigation after a fire Tuesday morning at the Matriarch Nightclub and Event Centre.

A 911 call came in to the Saskatoon Fire Department at 5:21 a.m. CT Tuesday reporting smoke and flame coming from the building located at 33rd Street East and Alberta Avenue.

Fire crews still working to put out the blaze at this business on Idylwyld Dr N and 33rd street – heavy smoke still pouring out of the building @SaskMorningNews #YXE #Sask pic.twitter.com/MgrzRT5I3z — Nicole Stillger (@NicoleStillger) December 12, 2017

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building.

Eight fire apparatus were called in to battle the fire.

Assistant chief Wayne Rodger said although firefighters had the upper hand after three hours of fighting the blaze, it was still not under control.

Rodger said there was fire in the roof that was still concealed and firefighters needed to take precautions to ensure their safety.

“It was determined the fire had extended to the roof area, so obviously there is a fair amount of concern when we have a fire above us,” Rodger said.

“There is always the potential for a collapse so we just want to make sure the safety of our staff at this point in time is paramount.”

Saskatoon police said early indications into the cause of the fire has led to an arson investigation.

The business was formerly known as Saskatoon Event Centre and was previously home to Tequila Nightclub and Ryly’s Nightclub.

Traffic in the area was restricted for seven hours while firefighters fought the blaze.

Those restrictions have now been lifted although police and fire remain at the scene.