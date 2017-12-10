Cooking oil fire gets out of hand at Saskatoon house

Saskatoon firefighters dealt with a cooking oil fire in a basement suite at 917 7th Ave. North on Saturday.

The 911 call to the Saskatoon Fire Department came in around 9:30 p.m. CT.

Upon arrival, fire crews encountered the occupant of the basement suite. The man had carried the burning pot of oil outside, burning his hand in the process.

MD Ambulance paramedics took him to hospital with what appeared to be a minor burn.

Fire crews entered and extinguished a small fire that came from the burning oil spilling out of the pot as it was being carried out of the house.

Damage is estimated at $1,500.

The fire department is reminding people to never move a burning pot of oil or spray water on it. Rather, shut the burner off, cover it with a metal lid or use baking soda to extinguish it.

If a grease fire appears out of control, exit the building and call 911.