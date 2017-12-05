Saskatoon city committee votes to restrict fire pit use

A Saskatoon city committee is recommending a change to when fire pits can be used in the city.

Members of the standing committee on planning, development and community services approved a motion that would limit using fire pits to between the hours of 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Should there be a restriction on fire pits in Saskatoon?

There is currently no limit on when fire pits can be used.

Coun. Randy Donauer said it is a very contentious issue.

“It’s a health and safety issue, a lot of people have asthma, so it really affects their quality of life,” Donauer told Global News.

“Other people say ‘hey, this is Saskatchewan, we grew up camping and having fires, leave me alone,’ so it’s not an easy topic for council to deal with.”

Committee members rejected other options, including a requirement to have a permit for a fire pit.

The recommendation still has to be approved by city council.

The issue of fire pits came up in May after complaints were received by city council.

The Saskatoon Fire Department investigate 192 complaints in 2016, and found 38 illegal fire pits or containers. Another 62 of the complaints involved improper materials being burned.