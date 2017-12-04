Canada
2 semis destroyed in North Corman Industrial Park fire

Two semis were destroyed after a fire late Friday evening in North Corman Industrial Park.

Damage is pegged at $200,000 after a fire late Friday evening in North Corman Industrial Park.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a 911 call at around 11:15 p.m. CT that heavy smoke and flames could be seen from a yard,

Crews arrived to find two semi units engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

No buildings or other equipment were damaged and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

