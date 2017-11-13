Canada
Fire at Akzo Nobel chemical plant in north Saskatoon industrial area

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Firefighters are dealing with a fire at the Akzo Nobel chemical plant in the north Saskatoon industrial area.

Parts of Wanuskewin Road are blocked as firefighters deal with a fire at the Akzo Nobel chemical plant in Saskatoon’s north industrial area.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a 911 call at around 4:15 a.m. CT for a report of smoke coming from the roof of a building.

No other details are available at this time, however there doesn’t appear to be any immediate danger.

Wanuskewin Road is currently closed in the area of Marquis Drive and drivers should find alternate routes.

Global News