Damage estimated at $100K in Saskatoon apartment fire

Damage is estimated at $100,000 in an early morning apartment fire in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a call just before 4 a.m. Tuesday of smoke and flame in a suite at an apartment building at 26 Maxwell Cres.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from a corner suite and people evacuating the building.

The fire was confined to the suite and crews searched the building to ensure no one was still inside.

Saskatoon Transit buses were brought in to provide shelter for people who had been evacuated.

They were allowed back in once firefighters had cleared the building of smoke and carbon monoxide readings were normal.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.